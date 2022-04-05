Kwabena Duffuor sends Ramadan felicitations to Muslims

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Former Finance Minister in the erstwhile President Atta Mills government, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has dispatched a message of solidarity to all Muslims in Ghana as the Islamic world commences its annual Ramadan fast.

On Monday, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) prayed for stamina and fortitude for all those participating in the month-long fast and spiritual cleansing.



“…and may Allah, the most gracious and most merciful, accept our supplications and grant us his forgiveness,” Dr. Duffuor wrote.



On Sunday, April 3, 2022, Muslims across the country commenced the annual fast to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.



This was after the National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, had through his spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, on Friday, April 1, 2022, declared Sunday, April 3, 2022, as the beginning of the month of Ramadan.



Earlier, April 2 was expected to be declared the beginning of Ramadan but the Chief Imam had explained that the decision to shift it to April 3 was due to the fact that there had been no news on the sighting of a new moon from across the country.

“Ramadan is that auspicious month of intense devotion for the renewal of the Muslim spirit to the purpose of pleasing Allah and therefore evoking his mercies upon the earth.



“It is also a time of good neighbourliness and forgiveness and peaceful living. It is my prayer that all of these ideals that Ramadan represents are stirred up in all of our Muslim brothers and sisters across the country in this holy month,” Dr. Duffuor wrote.



The founder and owner of UniBank, who is also expected to contest for the 2024 presidential ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) also celebrated the National Chief Imam for excellent leadership of the Islamic community in Ghana.



“Even though we are a multi-religious nation, ours in Ghana is one of enviable peaceful co-existence to the extent that our Chief Imam can celebrate his birthday in a Christian church. To Allah be all the praise and let His Holiness Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu also receive acknowledgement for his exemplary leadership,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor wrote.



Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar and the holy month of fasting. It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.

Because the Muslim calendar year is shorter than the Gregorian calendar year, Ramadan begins 10–12 days earlier each year, allowing it to fall in every season throughout a 33-year cycle.



Ramadan lasts from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, May 1 in 2022, but dates are dependent on the appearance of the crescent moon and may vary across countries.



“Muslims are very good people just as Christians, traditionalists and other religious groups. They hate what is bad and love what is good, they believe in peace and that is why they are also calling for an end to the conflict in Bawku and the Russian-Ukrainian War,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, the learned man of peace and a polished gentleman wrote.