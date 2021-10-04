Kwabena Duffuor will struggle to get 20% of votes against John Mahama – Ben Ephson

Former President John Dramani Mahama and Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Ben Ephson, the Editor of Daily Dispatch newspaper, has stated that, it will be difficult for Dr Kwabena Duffuor to get 20 per cent of the total votes cast when he decides to contest former President John Dramani Mahama for the NDC flagbearership position.



Many have predicted that the astute Businessman will be contesting former President Mahama for the flagbearership of the NDC.



But the renowned pollster believes, it will be difficult for any candidate, who is over 70 years to get the needed votes to lead Ghana.

Ephson told Starr FM on Monday, October 4, 2021, that Dr Duffuor “will struggle to get 20 per cent...remember in 2018 Mahama got 95 per cent of the votes.”



Meanwhile, Ben Ephson has urged President Akufo-Addo to sack Alan Kyerematen and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto from his government as ministers since he acknowledges that they want to contest for the presidency, just like Joe Ghartey.



“The President must sack the two Ministers once he himself has acknowledged that they are interested in the Presidency. By the same rule that applied with Joe Ghartey when he spoke in that radio interview, he must sack the two.



“The President had said that he will not allow people to be ministers and still campaign to be president and that rule affected Joe Ghartey.”