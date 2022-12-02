12
Kwabena Yeboah cries after Andre Ayew's penalty miss against Uruguay

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace Sports journalist, Kwabena Yeboah was reduced to tears on live TV after Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew missed a penalty in Ghana's game against Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana started the game very slow but managed to get one chance in the game which saw Jordan Ayew shoot the ball and Mohammed Kudus followed with a rebound and won a penalty for Ghana by the 19th minute.

Referee Daniel Siebert whistled for an offside but after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee, he awarded a penalty to Ghana.

Captain of the side, Andre Ayew volunteered himself to take the kick for the Black Stars.

Unfortunately, Andre Ayew had his penalty saved by the Uruguay goalkeeper who went in the right direction to deny Ghana a goal.

Kwabena Yeboah was uncontrollable after Andre Ayew missed penalty in the match

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
