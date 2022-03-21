0
Kwabeng Anglican SHS students displaced after heavy storm

Kwabeng Anglican Senior High School.png Destroyed Kwabeng Anglican Senior High School

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

A three-unit classroom block of the Kwabeng Anglican Senior High School in the Eastern Region was destroyed last Friday by a heavy rainstorm.

Portions of the computer laboratory were also ripped off.

Sources at the school say about 150 Form Two students occupying the three-unit classroom block have been displaced.

On Monday, March 21, the affected students were made to occupy classrooms expected to be occupied by Form One students when they report in April.

The current crisis the school is faced with makes getting infrastructure solutions daunting.

Established about 38 years ago, the Kwabeng Anglican SHS grapples with infrastructure challenges.

The school’s increasing enrollment has also worsened the woeful infrastructure deficit.

A complex dining hall and assembly hall infrastructure intervention has stalled for years.

Several classrooms and dormitories need refurbishment.

After a crunch meeting on Monday, the school’s management and the Atiwa West District Assembly would have to race against time within three weeks to get the affected three classrooms fixed.

