Kwabenya-Atomic Market land is for government – Assembly warns

The Assembly says the land is a state land and has asked encroachers to stay off

The Ga East Municipal Assembly says it has taken notice of an attempt by one Madam Larteley who is said to be the daughter of the Queen Mother of Kwabenya to organise a demonstration against the assembly.

In a statement by the Assembly dated Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the Ga East Municipal Assembly noted that the said woman has been going around the Kwabenya Market instigating and intimdating traders at the market to join her protest.



“The Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) has noticed with concern, the scheming of one Madam Larteley (Daughter of hte Queen Mother of Kwabenya) to organize a public demonstration against the Assembly.



“It is reported that, this lady is going round the market instigating and intimidating traders at the Kwabenya- Atomic market to either join the demonstration or have themselves ejected from the market, how be it without the required permit as per the public order Act1994 (ACT



491),” the Assembly said.



The Assembly while emphasising that the land in question is a government land and not a property of the Kwabenya family, further cautioned members of the Kwabenya family to desist from engaging in scandalous acts and actions that will lead to chaos at the market.

“It is worthy to note that, the land in question is a Government (Public) land entrusted in the hand of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) and hence does not belong to the Kwabenya family. This issue was discussed by the Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC) meeting on 18 August, 2022 at which the family members were warned to stop their scandalous behaviour and desist from causing chaos at the market or claiming ownership of same.



“We wish to state that, the Assembly's only interest in the said land is to protect Government property from encroachers of that public space. It is therefore, the pursuit of this public interest that has made the Assembly and especially the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, a target of abuse by the family since they are unable to sell the land as intended,” the Assembly added.



