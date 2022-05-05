4
Kwabenya under curfew from May 5 to May 8 over funeral rites of chiefs

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Dome-Kwabenya Traditional Council in the Greater Accra Region, has slated a royal burial and funeral rite for its chiefs for Thursday May 5, through to Sunday May 8, 2022.

This follows information that has reached Angelonline.com.gh indicating that two chiefs of the community have died for which reason the traditional authorities have organized activities to mark the occasion.

In line with the burial and funeral rites, the authorities have placed curfew on the community, such that the townspeople and visitors are banned from the streets from 7pm until morning beginning from Thursday through to Sunday.

Friday and Saturday which are market days, have been cancelled for trading activities in observation of the rites for the late chiefs.

They have also directed that lights around the homes of the residents be turned off from the evenings to mornings until the scheduled days elapse.

The people including visitors to the community are therefore advised to perform their duties and attend to their needs before due time or they face the repercussions of their actions which amount to disobedience.

