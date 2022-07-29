3
Kwadaso MCE’s house near military barracks broken into, items stolen

Robbery 1.png The robbery occurred on Wednesday evening July 27, around 8 PM

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Municipal Chief Executive, for the Kwadaso Municipality, in Kumasi Richmond Agyenim Boateng’s residence has been ransacked by unidentified thieves.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday evening, July 27, around 8 PM, in the absence of the MCE and his family.

The MCE told the media, “I went for REGSEC meeting at the Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC). My wife and the children were not there. I returned home; I witnessed that my residence at 4BN Military Barracks had been ransacked by thieves.

He explained the thieves took away his three television sets, an undisclosed amount of money, and some valuable items.

Richmond Agyenim Boateng disclosed that an official complaint has been filed at the North Suntreso Police district command for police further investigation.

The MCE expressed shock about the incident and wondered why thieves would conduct a stealing operation in a house near a Military Barracks.

“I’m scared because my residence is close to the military Barracks, which didn’t scare the robbers; this means I have to be more security conscious. I never knew people are monitoring me,” he said.

Richmond Agyenim Boateng, however, assured to put measures in place to secure his home to avoid any robbery again.

