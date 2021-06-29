Kwadaso MP launches project to equip youth with employable skills

MP for Kwadaso, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko presenting items to some beneficiaries

Source: GNA

‘Education, Skills and Personal Development Project (EDUSPED),’ a novelty programme meant to equip the youth in the Kwadaso Constituency with employable skills, has been launched.

The objective is to develop the business acumen of the youth to venture into self-employment.



Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, launching the Project at Agric-Nzema in the Ashanti Region, said the beneficiaries would be trained in the field of fashion design, hairdressing, pastries and soap-making, amongst others.



The Project is expected to benefit 30 constituents in the first phase, with a five-member committee set up to monitor the day-to-day activities of the trainees.



This is to sustain the vision for which the EDUSPED was initiated.



Dr. Nyarko entreated the youth to embrace the project since vocational trade was the way to go to minimize joblessness in the country.

They should aspire to be financially independent, he noted and stressed that the informal sector had a lot of opportunities for those who were innovative.



The MP added that the EDUSPED also had the intention to support needy students to further their education, as well as provide scholarships to deserving ones to build their career development.



He appealed to corporate bodies to help sustain and develop talents in the constituency.



Richmond Agyenim Boateng, Kwadaso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the Assembly would support the MP to advance the cause of the noble initiative.



He praised the MP for his continuous support for development programmes in the Municipality, saying the authorities were committed to monitoring the project to ensure its success.