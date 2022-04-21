Kwadaso MP urges Muslims to strengthen prayers for Ghana

Kwadaso MP made Ramadan related donation to the Muslim faithful

Source: GNA

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, has asked Muslims to continue to intercede through constant prayers to Allah for Ghana to return to the path of socio-economic progress and transformation.

He said they should use the occasion of the Ramadan to pray for peace, unity, love and the progress of the nation.



Speaking to the leadership of the Muslim Community at Kwadaso after donating some food items to support the Ramadan prayers, the MP urged them to pray for Allah to guide them against any challenges during the fasting period.



Among the items presented were bags of rice and sugar, milk, and tea bag, which are to be distributed to the various Muslim communities in the area.



Dr Nyarko said the items would help the adherents of Islam in the Holy month as they sought the interventions, mercies and goodness of Allah.

He appealed to the leadership and parents to educate their children against indulging in any violent activities but continue to focus on their education and careers to ensure a prosperous future.



“I wish all Muslims Ramadan Kareem, and I ask for Allah’s blessings with abundance of happiness and guide towards Jannah,” he said.



Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, the Constituency NASARA Coordinator, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the MP for his kind gesture and unending benevolence and asked for Allah’s guidance and blessings on the MP’s endeavours.