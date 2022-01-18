Kwadwo Baah appointed C.E.O for Ghana Digital Center

Kwadwo Baah Agyeman

Source: Steven Boateng, Contributor

Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyeman has been entrusted with the Chief Executive Officer position at the Ghana Digital Center.

The former Asante Akyem North Member Parliament who served as the Board Chairman for the National Sports Authority under the first term of Nana Addo's government has been moved to a new environment.



The dynamic young politician brings vast of experience to the centre having gone through the political ranks and entrepreneurship himself at a young age



The Ghana Digital Center is supposed to position Ghana as ICT Hub to enable a leap into the digital age.



With the current government's quest for the youth to move to entrepreneurial and digital usage to enable group, the new C.E.O is expected to help provide the required environment, infrastructure and services to facilitate the growth of ICT/BPO Sector and accelerate technological innovation to augment the private sector’s role in providing relevant ICT Solutions to various sectors of Ghana’s Economy.



Speaking shortly on his appointment, Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyeman expressed gratitude to the president of Ghana for his belief in him and the opportunity is given to serve his country.

He further stated "The institution if maximized well can generate millions of dollars for this country and its growth and I'll do my best to place it at the level it deserved"/



He also expressed gratitude to the former C.E.O for holding the mantra till now.



BRIEF BACKGROUND OF THE NEWLY APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GHANA DIGITAL CENTER



He is the immediate past Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority since September 2017 to date, Kwadwo’s key responsibilities/duties were to provide policy direction of the government for sports development of the nation, overseeing the operations of the sports authority, act as an advisory body for the sports authority and advising the minister on matters in relations to the promotion and development of sports in Ghana.



Kwadwo is also the Chairman and bankroller of Sportslife Football Club, a juvenile football team in the Ashanti Region

He’s also the Chief Operating Officer of Adaneɛ 98.9 FM transmitting from the Ashanti Region being operated by 2KB Media Ltd.



Kwadwo is the former New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament for Asante-Akyem North Constituency and has distinguished himself with pervasive, appealing and analytical debates and with constructive voting on important issues that bring development to the people of Asante Akyem North and the nation at large. To this end, his special interest includes Youth & Employment, Sports Development, Trade and Industrial development and Value Added Agriculture, and an educated workforce to bring about the much-needed job/wealth creation.



Kwadwo has been one of the vibrant youth in Ghana 6th Parliament, he was the organiser of the Ashanti caucus in parliament. Over time, he acquired considerable knowledge and experience in governance and human relations. He is one person who has been championing the empowerment of the youth, believing in strengthening the young to secure a better future for them and providing hope for others in life.



In Ghana's parliament he served on two parliamentary sub-committees; of Youth, Sports and Culture and Poverty Reduction Committees.



Kwadwo Baah Agyemang is an accomplished Media Sales/Marketing professional with experience of over 10 years in radio Sales and Marketing Management. He has demonstrated his substance by rising through the ranks from a Sales Executive to become a Manager putting in shape a strong efficient and effective marketing department with the proclivity of meeting our periodic target.

After completing O'level at Agogo State/Ghanatta secondary schools he went to Boa Amponsem, Dumkwa Offin for his Sixth form Education



After national service in Agogo, he went back to school and obtained Diploma in Marketing & Advertising from the Institute of Commercial Management UK, which helped him to secure a job in 2002 at Adom FM as a Sales Executive



Whiles working at Adom FM he had an admission to offer a Diploma in Public Administration at Ghana's premier University, Legon. After the diploma course, he enrolled at Regent University to pursue BSc in Computing. After his programme another opportunity beckon on him to be the Marketing and Sales Manager for Oman FM/Net 2 TV ( Kencity Media )



In Kencity Media he set up his own Advertising and Marketing Agency called Media House Ghana Ltd and a Sports Newspaper publication called Sportslife. In 2010 he went back to Multimedia to head Asempa FM and the then Joy sports channel on Multi TV



Whiles managing the Advertising Agency he pursued a program with United Nations in Switzerland and was awarded a certificate for International players in Public Finance and Debt Management

In pursuit of building up his educational portfolio, he went to GIMPA to obtain Executive Masters in Public Administration



A member of Ghana Sports Writers Association and currently running a Sports Management Consult called Sportslife.