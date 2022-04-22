Kwahu Atibie community gets potable water

File Photo

Source: GNA

Residents of Atibie, a village in the Kwahu South Municipality, have finally breathed a sigh of relief with the provision of potable water, ending their struggles of searching for water during the dry season.

Until the Atibiemankuo in North America, a union of native from Kwahu Atibie, intervened and provided potable water for domestic and economic use had been a major concern for the community's 2000 residents.



As part of a strategy to help alleviate water scarcity in the area, the organisation presented the community with a mechanised borehole.



The initiative, which cost US$12,000.00, was part of the association's humanitarian efforts to give back to society by assisting in the provision of a long-term solution to the Kwahu Atibie community's water needs.



Mr George Kissi, the Association's Head Organizer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the facility's commissioning that the facility would help meet the people's water, sanitation, and hygiene needs, especially school-aged children who have to queue for long periods of time to get access to potable water.



He said the lack of drinkable water was harming school attendance in the district since as students often arrive late to school.

"It will also save parents from wasting valuable time looking for water rather than concentrating on their business activities," he added.



Mr Kissi advised Kwahu Atibie residents to contribute their quota to community development, particularly to neighbouring communities' water needs.



Since its foundation, the association has offered lamps to the community to aid in the resolution of petty thefts.



Meanwhile, Mr Isaac Awuah Mensah, Assembly Member for the Atibie Electoral Area, remarked that the people's water situation was terrible, but that over 3,000 residents had previously relied on unsustainable water supplies, making life tough for them.



"I will meet with the community members for us to put in measures and systems to manage the facility well because we are the ones to benefit from it," he said.

He urged other government agencies, non-governmental organisations, and philanthropists to build a library and an ICT centre to improve education in the area.



He also urged the public to help them because certain villages in the electoral area drank untreated water, which could expose them to diseases.



Nana Kwadjo Boamah I, the Atibie Krontihene, praised the group's efforts and promised to assist in their upkeep for the sake of the community.