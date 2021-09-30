Kwahu East assembly confirms DCE nominee

Assemblymembers of Kwahu East with confirmed DCE Isaac Agyapong

Source: Nicholas Tetteh, Contributor

Presidential nominee for the District Chief Executive (DCE) position for Kwahu East District in Eastern Region, Mr Isaac Agyapong has received massive endorsement by Assemblymembers of the area in an election held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

At the end of the poll, all thirty (32) electorates of the assembly comprising twenty-two (22) Assemblymembers and ten (10) Government Appointees voted in favour of Mr Agyapong ensuring him a hundred percent confirmation in the result, making him the first Kwahu East DCE in history to amass this vote.



Mr. Agyapong’s acceptance granted him a second successful chance in the role as the DCE for the district after serving his first term in office from 2017 to 2021.



In a victory speech by the honourable DCE, he expressed his gratitude to the President, the Member of Parliament, Assemblymembers and the chiefs of Kwahu Traditional Area for his renomination for the assurance they observed in him.



“I humbly express my profound gratitude to his Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana for my renomination for the position of the District Chief Executive for Kwahu East District Assembly, and the Assembly Members for voting massively to confirm my nomination.”



He also appreciated the unity ensured by the Member of Parliament of Kwahu East Constituency, Hon. Bryan Acheampong, Assembly Members and the chiefs for their unrelenting support during the process.



However, Mr. Agyapong expressed his dismay at the other two honourable members who vied to occupy the DCE position calling on them to join hands with him to develop and provide better service to the inhabitants under his jurisdiction.

“To the two other honourable members who also sought to be appointed as District Chief Executive, I understand your disappointment, but let us give ourselves a second chance to work together to ensure that development is brought to the doorstep of our people.”



Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong, who swore in the victorious DCE into office asserted that the unflinching support and peace demonstrated by the Assembly Members during the process indicated that they are ready for development. He, therefore, entreated the Assemblymembers to assist the DCE for smooth administration of the district.



The election was observed by key persons including Hon. Raymond Kwame Osarfo Gyan, the first DCE of Kwahu East District, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwahu East Constituency Chairman, Mr. Kweku Addo, Alhaji Mundiga representing the NPP Eastern Regional Chairman and Nana Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III, chief of Abetifi and Adontenhene of Kwahu.



The Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe on Sunday, 19 September 2021 announced two hundred and sixty (260) Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executive (MMDCE) nominated by the President, Akufo-Addo.



In view of this, the 260 assemblies are expected to duly vote in polls organized by the Electoral Commission to approve or reject the president’s nominees.