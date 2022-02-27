Kwahu Easter: Don’t dress like mad people – Obomeng Chief cautions public

File photo: Patrons at the annual Kwahu Easter Festival

The Chief of Obomeng in the Kwahu South Municipal Assembly Nana Effah Opinamang II has cautioned the youth to be mindful of their dressing during this year’s Easter celebration.

He described those who may put on indecent dresses as mentally challenged persons adding that elders of the town will not entertain such acts.



“We are looking forward to welcoming many people to our town, but as they come they should also accord the elders of the town some respect. What we don’t want is to see them engaging in reprehensible conduct. Elders of the town will not tolerate indecent dressing. We will not allow the modern way of dressing where people wear tattered jeans if you wear such clothing, you’re just like a mad person. If you dress as though you’re mad then we’ll also find an appropriate place for you to be kept,” Nana Effah Opinamang said in an exclusive interview with Nkawkaw based Agoo FM ahead of this year’s Easter festival which the Ghana Tourism Authority has confirmed will be held.

He disclosed that a lot of preparation including how to manage traffic control, tighten security and the provision of parking places is ongoing in the area to ensure a successful festival.



