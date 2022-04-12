0
Kwahu Easter: Police announce heavy presence ahead of event

The Bad Roads Being Inspected By The MP And His Team The annual Kwahu Easter Festival returns after being put on hold for 2 years

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Eastern Regional Police Command has announced the deployment of both uniformed and plain-clothed police officers to Kwahu to provide security during the Easter festivity.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Regional Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the regional deployment will be assisted by the National Headquarters and even other regions.

“We are going to create two-way entry and exit points in the Nkawkaw area. Those coming from Nkawkaw do to the event grounds will be using the Atibie roads. And those exiting are going to use the Obomeng route.

It warned that no motorcycles or vehicles that are unregistered would be allowed entry into the event grounds.

Ghanaians from all walks of life will largely be travelling to Kwahu this week for the Easter festivities.

The annual Kwahu Easter Festival returns this year after being put on hold for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

According to the Ghana Tourism Authority, all hotels and hospitality facilities within the Kwahu ridge are fully booked, and it foresees an influx of people during the festival and has therefore put in measures to make the event incident-free.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
