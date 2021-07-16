Kwahu Professional Network to organise health outreach for people of Kwahu

Residents of Obo, Obomeng and others will also be beneficiaries

Source: GNA

The Kwahu Professional Network (KPN) would be embarking on a six-day health outreach programme dubbed, “KPN Give Back” 2021.

The event, which is in collaboration with Ghana Medical Relief, is scheduled to take place from August 2, 2021, to August 7, 2021, at the Kwahu Government Hospital, Atibie, in the Eastern Region.



The team would offer services to various communities in the area by conveying those they can to Atibie to be attended to.



In a statement issued in Accra to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, Mr Felix Darfour, Communications Director, KPN, said as part of activities preceding the event, the President of KPN led a delegation to meet with the various stakeholders in the Kwahu range towards a successful healthcare programme.



He mentioned some of the beneficiary communities as Atibie, Obo, Bepong, Tafo, Mpraeso, Hweehwee, Twenease, Obomeng, Nkwatia among others.

He said the earlier meeting was to brainstorm on how to effectively coordinate the programme to reach out to as many inhabitants as possible in the various communities.



Mr Darfuor said the association was working in collaboration with the Administrator of the Atibie Government Hospital, which will serve as the base for the programme Dr Victor Ampadu, who has assured KPN of their cooperation and support for the programme.



Mr Darfour said the team had also visited the Municipal Chief Executives of Kwahu West and South Municipalities and the District Chief Executive of Kwahu East to explore how the outreach programme could be made to benefit the most vulnerable members of their respective communities in Kwahu.



“This philanthropic health outreach project is funded through the donations and expertise of KPN members, and we welcome all generous professionals, organisations and individuals who will like to contribute in kind, cash or any other gesture, to come on board,” he added.