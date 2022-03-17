0
Kwahu fired up for 2022 Easter celebrations after 2 years of COVID-19

Thu, 17 Mar 2022

It’s just about a month away from the Easter celebrations and Kwahu is geared up already ahead of the celebrations.

Annually, thousands of revelers throng the township to join in the host of fun activities that usually take place on the mountain top.

With back to back events, scheduled from April 15 to 18, 2022, the biggest annual festival will be nothing short of exciting.

A visit to the township ahead of the Easter festivities revealed a rather pumped up atmosphere as residents prepare for the event.

Some residents who say they have been ‘Easter starved’ are expectant of a bigger turnout. They indicated that they will go all out to enjoy the season with all the fun that comes with it.

Whilst businesses including restaurants, mechanic shops and commercial drivers indicated plans to cash in during the period, some hotel owners also indicated how people have already started booking rooms for the occasion.

With foreigners and Ghanaians from other regions expected to visit Kwahu for the Easter celebrations, residents are sure they will make up for the 2 years they lost to COVID-19.

Watch the video below:

