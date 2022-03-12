Kwaku Agyeman-Manu launches Healthier Diets for Healthy Lives Project to enhance health sector

The HD4HL Project was launched in Accra

By 2030, non-communicable diseases will be leading cause of death in Africa - Report

Minister of Health launches HD4HL Project



Ghana joins small list of African countries promoting good health policies



The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has reiterated the government’s resolve at improving the country’s health sector, helping to promote healthier living practices.



The minister explained that it is for this reason that the government continues to invest resources in supporting health-related programs, projects and initiatives.



He made this known during the Healthier Diets for Healthy Lives (HD4HL) Project launch in Accra.



“The launch of this project clearly testifies that the government is serious in creating supportive food environments that ensures healthy diets. We are committed as leaders of health institutions to improve the health and nutrition of the population and we will not stop or allow mediocrity in making decisions aimed at improving food environments for people regardless of their locality, race, gender and socio-economic status,” he said.

It is estimated that by 2030, non-communicable diseases will become the leading cause of death in Africa amidst prevailing challenges of infectious diseases, undernutrition, and micronutrient deficiencies.



Unhealthy food environments hinder progress in overcoming this double burden of malnutrition, and there is increasing evidence for and recognition of the effectiveness of a set of policies that change consumer food environments and enable more nutritious diets.



The HD4HL Project aims at developing, validating and building consensus for a fit-for-local-purpose nutrient profiling system that allows for open, transparent categorization of foods and the determination of how policies will apply to locally available foods in Ghana.



The Minister of Health. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu further indicated that while all these challenges exist on the continent, Ghana is joining a small number of African countries who are going beyond the current narratives to better deal with the situation.



“It’s now generally recognized that, suboptimal diets are cardinal contributors to increasing the risk of various diseases, whose impacts on health and economic systems are staggering. Subject experts tell us that population diets are influenced by food environments. They also tell us that unhealthy food environments stymie efforts to overcome malnutrition in all its forms – undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, overweight, obesity and other diet-related NCDs.



“In response, an increasing number of countries are implementing these policies globally, although a few in Africa. We can talk of South Africa, Tunisia and Morocco who are implementing or about to implement such policies as food marketing restrictions, trans fatty acids and saturated fatty acid policies, and front-of-pack labelling. It is very pleasing to me because Ghana is going to be a part of this historic initiative. You may be aware that globally, more than 70% of all deaths are caused by non-communicable diseases each year,” he said.

Professor Amos Laar, the Principal Investigator of the HD4HL Project, explained that this project will add on to the knowledge of policies in the country, in the sector, as well as shape up the policies the government intends to implement in the future.



“The HD4HL initiative will enable the University of Ghana to go beyond conducting policy-influencing and policy-impacting public health research to contributing sufficiently and meaningfully to public health policy making in Ghana. We have always believed that: If governments enact comprehensive policy measures that limit the availability of unhealthy foods (e.g., energy-dense nutrient-poor foods, or foods that contain too much salt/sugar/saturated/trans fatty acids) in public institutions and markets, adjust the relative price of foods to equitably promote health and economic value, and ensure that food products have bold and truthful information for all consumers; the importation, production, processing and promotion of such unhealthy foods will be reduced; leading to reduced availability, attractiveness and consumption of same” Ultimately, this will make unhealthy diets unattractive and unavailable, while making healthier diets available, and attractive,” he said.



The HD4HL Project Model also aims at ensuring that governments implement comprehensive policy measures that regulate retail, restrict inappropriate claims for health made for food, sets targets for composition of processed foods in terms of healthy and unhealthy ingredients.



With this, the country will be able to restrict the ability of businesses to promote unhealthy foods, have schools implement clear and consistent policies on healthy food provision, disincentivizes consumption of unhealthy foods (e.g. through taxes and tariffs), incentivize consumption of healthy foods (e.g. through subsidies), and ensures that public procurements of foods favour healthy foods.



“Then food environment actors will make strategic choices that negate the import, production, processing, retail and/or marketing of unhealthy foods o Leading to reduced availability, accessibility, and consumption of unhealthy foods,” a document from the HD4HL stated.