Kwaku Agyeman-Manu should have resigned over poor handling of COVID-19 issues - Ebo Amoah

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Sustainable development expert, Michael Ebo Amoah, has suggested that Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu should have resigned as Minister during the height of the COVID-19 issues,

He claimed that the minister mishandled some pandemic-related issues and should have resigned as a matter of principle.



In response to several calls from Ghanaians and members of the ruling government, for the president to reshuffle, he stated that the minister should have resigned.



He stated that the concerns expressed by Ghanaians, including the Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFAG), are valid.

He noted that the reshuffling would allow the government to bring in new faces to help manage the country’s affairs.



“I was among those who demanded that the Health Minister resign. He wasn’t the best at handling COVID-19-related issues. Sometimes it is necessary to use some people as examples so that the goodwill you have lost as a government can be restored, he stated.



He went on to say that the President’s and the government’s actions and inactions will have an impact on whoever is elected as the next presidential candidate.