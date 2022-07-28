Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare

US-based Ghanaian lawyer and scholar, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare (alias Kwaku Azar), has expressed concern over the non-disclosure of pass mark for this year’s School of Law entrance examination.

It will be recalled that some aggrieved 499 law students were denied admission into the Ghana School of Law after a new pass criteria was introduced and subsequently used to fail them.



It took a series of protests and stakeholder engagement, before they were granted admission.



Kwaku Azar, in a July 26 Facebook post, believes the same situation may pan out as the General Legal Council (GLC) will have the right to deny or accept admission based on their own determined pass mark which is unknown to candidates.



He has thus called for the situation to be rectified before it is allowed to fester by September this year.



“By an administrative fiat, the IEC and GLC have set aside the 50% pass mark, which they kotokiokosly attempted to do last year to disqualify over 400 students to the utter chagrin of Ghanafuo.

“So rather than eat humble pie, these Lords of Legal Education have now pre-announced the 2022-2023 passing rule, as follows:



“Eligible Applicants who attain the minimum threshold mark set by the General Legal Council for this particular year will be offered admission for the 2022/2023 Academic Year to pursue the Professional Law Course.”



“There you have it! The pass rate is whatever the Lords say it is.The same administrative fiat used to introduce interviews and exam, which was found to be unconstitutional!



“You wonder if these Lords understand administrative law or precedent. We should not wait till September to complain. We should nip this unconstitutionality in the bud NOW,” he wrote on his timeline.



But there is a deeper problem here. Legal education is in the wrong hands and the quality of law and justice have fallen precipitously because of it!



Makola was designed to offer practical training not professional courses. What we have now is mission creep in the hands of a monopolist who could not tell you what quality education is!!!!



GOGO will dissolve this moribund GLC one touch!





