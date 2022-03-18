1
Kwaku Ricketts Hagan moves education to the doorstep of a fishing Community

5dee8039 62b9 4be3 B414 2d43dc162a71?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Kwaku Ricketts Hagan's billboard

Fri, 18 Mar 2022

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South Constituency, Mr. George Kwaku Ricketts Hagan has cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern library project at Ekon, a fishing community in Cape Coast in a bid to improve upon education in the area.

According to him, the project cost between GH¢350,000 and GH¢400,000 including a projector with screen and 40 computers which is fully financed by International Aid.

He explained that the library will contain a cafeteria, computers and projector sections as well as books to enhance the students’ academic performance.

“I am using my own links to try to mobilize some funds to be able to do it since the opposition is tough” the lawmaker stated.

Hon. Hagan observed that there is a need for the students to take advantage of the modernized project and upgrade themselves.

He charged the teachers to always guide the school kids and support them to make use of the library by reading more books as part of their teaching activities when the project is completed.

He dropped a hint that he has better plans for the people of Ekon, if his party comes to power come 2024.

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Education Director, Madam Dorcas Asare lauded the MP for the initiative and helping to redeem the image of the fallen standard of education in the Metropolis.

“The project is a step in the right direction because we all know what a library project really means to us in education, therefore the more we take interest in reading, the more we can also enlighten ourselves” Madam Asare stressed.

Madam Asare charged the people of Ekon to take the project as their own to ensure that the project doesn’t become a white elephant.

