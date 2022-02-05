Kwakye Ofosu tackles Bawumia with his economic tweets from 2016

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is an aide to John Mahama

Felix Kwakye Ofosu tackling Bawumia on social media

He is referencing Bawumia's tweets of 2016 to make his point



Calls for Bawumia to speak on E-levy grows



An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama is ‘marking’ Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia very poorly on economic management with his role as head of the government’s Economic Management Team.



Felix Kwakye Ofosu is, however, not using data analysis or any economic report be it local or international.



He is using old tweets issued by Bawumia, the then Vice Presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP. In all, he shared three tweets Bawumia posted and gave his verdict on each.

Below are the tweets and Ofosu Kwakye’s verdict on each



@MBawumia: The Vice President cannot respond to the 170 claims because the economy is in a total decline and statistics don’t lie.



Kwakye Ofosu: How time has humiliated and discredited him!



@MBawumia: The choice is between a team which with little resources performed brilliantly



Kwakye Ofosu: Here is Bawumia touting the NPP’s supposed frugal credentials only to come to power and receive GHS 400 billion in 5 years and waste it on misguided consumption policies and turn round to demand GHS 6.9 billion in E-Levy as the panacea to all our problems.

@MBawumia: Ghana’s problem is not about resources. Our problem is the efficient and honest management of our resources.



Kwakye Ofosu: Bawumia again! The moment he became head of the Economic Mismanagement Team,our resources suddenly dried up making it necessary for the imposition of the draconian E-Levy on which our very existence as a nation is now supposed to be hinged.



He also gave a verdict on a short video clip of Bawumia expressing the issue about resources and their management before describing him as a flip-flopper in his verdict.



“Hear the flip-flopper saying in opposition that we do not have a problem with resources but the problem lies with efficient management of the resources. As Head of the Economic Mismanagement Team, we suddenly have a problem with resources so he needs E-Levy to solve all our problems,” Kwakye Ofosu wrote.



Opponents of the government’s controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy) have repeatedly called on the Vice President to speak on the issue. It wasn’t until recently that pro-government journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere hinted that Bawumia will be speaking on the issue soon in a lecture.