Kwakye Ofosu taunts Akufo-Addo over Cape Coast Harbour ‘promise’

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not remember that his party made a promise ahead of last year’s elections, to establish a harbor in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Ahead of the elections, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who was the running mate to Mr. Akufo-Addo promised that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was going to build a harbour in that part of the country.



He said at the campaign launch in Cape Coast that “The people of Cape Coast, I have good news for you, we are building a new harbor in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast.”



But President Akufo-Addo has said that was not part of his promises.



“The commitment was never to a harbor; it was to a landing site,” he said on Cape Coast-based Eagle FM on Monday, October 18.

In a series of tweets reacting to this, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said “[Former] President Mahama expanded Tema Port to make it the largest in West and Central Africa. As for Prez Akufo-Addo, he doesn’t even remember that he promised the folks in Cape Coast a Harbour.”



He added “What is it with President Akufo-Addo and Ports and Harbours? If he is not appointing a CEO for the non-existent Keta Port, then he is denying ever promising to give the people of Cape Coast a Harbour.”





Prez Mahama expanded Tema Port to make it the largest in West and Central Africa. As for Prez Akufo-Addo,he doesn’t even remember that he promised the folks in Cape Coast a Harbour. pic.twitter.com/1vWsU2BXxw — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) October 21, 2021