Kwakye Ofosu teases Ga West MCE for defending Cecilia Dapaah’s ‘stolen’ cash

Former Deputy Communications Minister of the NDC, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Communications Minister of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Felix Kwakye Ofosu has reacted to Ga West Municipal Chief Executive Officer’s claims of how Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, may have come by the huge amounts of money reportedly stolen from her residence in Abelemkpe.

During a discussion on Accra-based UTV and monited by GhanaWeb on Saturday, July 22, 2023, about how Cecilia Dapaah came by such money, Mr. Clement Wilkinson opined that the said stolen money US$1m, €300K, GH¢350k could have been funds from funeral donations.



“Someone was asking why she has such an amount of money in her room. You see, for about a year now, mama Cecilia Dapaah has lost two relatives; her big brother died and we went for the funeral as well as her mother,” he said.



“When my brother was speaking, he mentioned that she has gone to work for a company for 40-something million dollars and that the company has also taken 40-something million dollars. I really cannot tell but maybe at the funeral grounds, the company alone donated $2 million as their funeral contribution,” he added.



But in a swift response to the MCE’s claims, Ofosu Kwakye took to his Twitter page to rubbish the explanation from the MCE.



He wrote, “Folks, please take a listen at this explanation from this NPP chap on how the Sanitation Minister came by so much money.”

Meanwhile, former President, John Dramani Mahama has also reacted to the news of the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, being robbed of over US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis in cash from her home.



Mr. Mahama wondered why the minister and her family were keeping such an amount of money at their home, blaming President Akufo-Addo for setting bad precedence.



He tweeted: “This is an example of bad precedence being set by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“$1m + €300k and millions of GHS in a Ghanaian Minister’s home? Scandalous!!



“Even if genuinely acquired, why keep millions of hard currency at home? Will @NAkufoAddo ever set a good example for public office holders in his administration?” Mahama asked.

See Kwakye Ofosu's post here:





Folks,please take a listen at this "explanation" from this NPP chap on how the Sanitation Minister came by so much money. pic.twitter.com/C9bMBYnhSO — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) July 22, 2023

VKB/ESA