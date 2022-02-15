Kwame Danso fire service truck somersaults, leaving 5 officers in critical condition

Four of the officers remian in critical condition

Fire truck runs into bush avoiding a motorbike

Kwame Danso fire truck dispatched to address distress call



Four Kwame Danso officers referred to Techiman Hospital



A near fatal accident involving the Kwame Danso Ghana National Fire Services’ fire truck has left five officers in critical condition.



According to the Ghana National Fire Service, the incident occurred at about 10:40 am on Tuesday, on a section of the Kwame-Danso Atebubu highway when the fire truck was responding to an incident at Atebubu with the five officers onboard.



“The near fatal accident occurred when a motorbike rider carelessly crossed the Fire Truck. In an attempt to avoid hitting and killing the motor bike rider, the Fire Truck then lost its balance and somersaulted thrice on the highway landing on its roof in a nearby bush. The Fire Truck is badly damaged,” a statement by the service explained the cause of the accident on its Facebook page.

The officers who survived the accident are said to have been taken to the Atebubu Government Hospital.



Of the five officers involved in the accident, 4 whose condition is said to be critical have been referred to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital while the remaining officer is said to be responding to treatment at the Atebubu Government Hospital.



“4 of the critically injured Crew have been referred to Techiman Holy Family Hospital. The other Crew Member is responding well to treatment at the Atebubu Government Hospital,” the statement said.



