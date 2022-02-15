Kwame Danso fire truck accident: Injured officers to be airlifted to Accra

Five fire personnel were involved in the accident

Fire service truck runs into bush avoiding a motorbike

Kwame Danso fire truck dispatched to address distress call



Four Kwame Danso officers referred to Techiman Hospital



Officers of the Ghana National Fire Service involved in an accident at Kwame Danso in the early hours of Tuesday, February 15, 2022, will be airlifted to Accra for further medical care at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



In an ealier post on its Facebook page, the GNFS announced that five of its officers survived near fatal accident involving the Kwame Danso Ghana National Fire Services’ fire truck has but were left in a critical condition.



According to the Ghana National Fire Service, the incident occurred at about 10:40 am on Tuesday, on a section of the Kwame-Danso Atebubu highway when the fire truck was responding to an incident at Atebubu with the five officers onboard.



“The near fatal accident occurred when a motorbike rider carelessly crossed the Fire Truck. In an attempt to avoid hitting and killing the motor bike rider, the Fire Truck then lost its balance and somersaulted thrice on the highway landing on its roof in a nearby bush. The Fire Truck is badly damaged,” a statement by the service explained the cause of the accident on its Facebook page.

In a latest statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs for GNFS, T. Osafo-Affum, he indicated that arrangements have been made to ensure the officers are brought to Accra for medical care.



“The Chief Fire Officer through the Council Chairman and the Minster for Interior has put in place arrangements to airlift the officers to the 37 Military Hosptital in Accra for further medical attention,” the statement said.



While assuring the personel of GNFS and the general public of the priority of the safety of fire officers, the statement said “the full resources of the Service shall be put at the disposal of the affected personnel for the best medical treatment.”



In its ealier facebook post, GNFS said the officers who survived the accident were initially taken to the Atebubu Government Hospital.



Of the five officers involved in the accident, 4 whose condition was said to be critical were referred to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital while the remaining officer was said to be responding to treatment at the Atebubu Government Hospital.



