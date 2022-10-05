Kwame Governs applauds teachers in his constituency .

Kwame Governs Agbodza with some teachers

The member of Parliament for the Adaklu constituency, Kwame Governs Agbodza, today celebrates and appreciates teachers in the Adaklu district.

The member of Parliament through his representative, Samuel Atomy Dorfe, expresses his joy and heartfelt appreciation to the teachers, who are currently referred to as facilitators for their Commitment, dedication, and services in the Adaklu district.



During a brief celebration to celebrate and honor teachers by Ho district GNAT which comprises Ho municipal, Adaklu, Ho West, and Agortime Ziope districts, the law presented some items to deserving teachers.



Teachers were awarded different categories of awards. The Member of Parliament presented 43", 40", and 32 inches of AKAI Televisions and two Table Top Refrigerators to the Awardees from the Adaklu district.

The representative of the lawmaker, Hon. Samuel Atomy Dorfe, presented the items to the awardees on behalf of the Member of Parliament, Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza.



In an interview with Famous Senu, "This is to recognize, motivate and acknowledge you for the great work done", Hon. Samuel Atomy Dorfe, tell the Awardees.