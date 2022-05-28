12
Menu
News

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park closed

Kwame Nkurmah Museum4 Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ministry announces closure of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

Major works to upgrade memorial park underway

Closure of memorial park temporal, says authorities

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has been closed until further notice; the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has in a statement issued on May 28, 2022, announced.

Signed by Chief Director of the Ministry, John Yao Agbeko, the facility the temporal closure, effective May 27, 2022, “is to allow for major works to upgrade the Memorial Park to a standard that befits the stature of the Former President and boost the attractiveness of the park and the overall tourism performance of the country.”

The Ministry has apologized for the inconvenience its action may have caused.

Dedicated to the memory of the late Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first Prime Minister and President, the park, designed to reflect and celebrate Nkrumah's life is located in the heart of Accra.

The park, dedicated in 1992, includes symbolic statues and a mausoleum including Nkrumah’s ‘Forward ever, backward never’ bronze statue situated in the centre.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Most Free SHS graduates performing badly in university - Lecturer
'Your accent, wig is making me tired' – Schwarzenegger reacts to Adwoa Safo’s viral video
Wontumi, COKA, who leads the NPP in Ashanti Region?
Bagbin takes on Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu again
Forgive me - Nigeria defender makes admission about Eddie Nketiah
Prime areas some top NPP politicians acquired state lands
Ken Agyapong speaks after daughter swept awards at High School graduation
Adwoa Safo’s 7 unexpected responses that got Ghanaians talking
Adwoa Safo tackles Ken Agyapong, others over Deputy Majority Leader claims
Adwoa Safo whips up wild conversation with ‘strange’ accent