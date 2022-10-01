Kwame Nkrumah Memorial crowned winners of ZIT's 2022 Ayawaso Basic Schools Quiz

Joyce Bawah Mogtari hands over the trophy to Kwame Nkrumah Memorial

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Basic School located in Accra New Town have been crowned winners of the 2022 edition of the Ayawaso Basic Schools Quiz Competition.

The school defeated three others in the final of the event that took place on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Nima-Mamobi Kathy Knowles Library, near the National Mosque, Kanda.



The winning team comprised Sagoe Desmond, Donkor Hannah Kissiwaa, Tamora Theresa and Kanyi Bettymood.



The competition which started earlier this month aims at pooling public and private schools in the Ayawaso cluster with the view to promoting out-of-class academic engagement with healthy competition.



The contest is specifically for Junior High School students.



Sixteen schools set out in four groups of four, with elimination of two schools after each contest, culminating in the semis and the finals that had the winning school, St. Kizito Roman Catholic Junior High School, Apostolic Hope School and Ring Road East ‘1’ Basic School.



For their award, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial team were awarded a giant trophy and sets of books among other prizes.





The event has other strands including entertainment and importantly the issue of role modeling, which entails sharing inspiring stories of professional Muslims with the young ones.



Aide to former president John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah-Mogtari did the presentation of the final trophy and awards. Also present was Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Yussif Jajah; CEO of youth empowerment enterprise, ZongoVation Hub, Mahmoud Jajah and Umaru Sanda Amadu, a journalist with Citi FM.



Each of them shared their experiences and words of motivation with the students and other members of the audience.



ZIT describes itself as, “a career guidance and mentoring organization aimed at counseling, inspiring and building the capacities of young students in Zongo communities across the country.”



The organizers have expressed fulfilment at this year’s programme with the view to improve on all aspects of the 2023 edition.





SARA