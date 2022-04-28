6
Kwame Nkrumah is the greatest that ever lived - KKD

Dr Kwame Nkrumah Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

Media, Brands and Culture Specialist, King Kwasi Kyei Darkwah has stated that if any Ghanaian leader cannot honour their own, they are “fools”.

He made this statement on the GTV’s Breakfast Show.

Kwame Nkrumah was the first Prime Minister and President of Ghana, having led the Gold Coast to independence from Britain in 1957.

In remembering him 50 years since he died in 1952 at Romania after a short illness, King Kwasi Kyei Darkwah stated that “Kwame Nkrumah was a shepherd who chose not to be a shepherd for a small country like Ghana but for black people all around the world which is why he made a conscious effort to create synergies with great thinkers of the time”.

He added that “nobody has done everything legitimately correctly but having two bombs directed at you will lead you to protect yourself from harm”.

He indicated that “Kwame Nkrumah is studied all around the world so much so that Europe formed a union based on the principles that he had envisioned for Africa”.

He concluded by reiterating that “Kwame Nkrumah is the greatest that ever lived and it saddens me to see people in leadership in Ghana travel around the world and go and say somebody else in the world elsewhere was the greater that ever lived”.

