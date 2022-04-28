Kwame Nkrumah to be reburied - CPP

Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

2022 marks 50 years since Nkrumah died

He died at age 62



CPP to rebury the former president



Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's party, the Convention People’s Party, CPP, wants to rebury him in November 2022.



According to the party, Ghana’s first President and freedom fighter was not given a befitting burial by the state.



Nana Yaa Jantuah, General Secretary of the CPP, is of the view that, the reburial of Osagyefo will put his “restless” soul to rest forever.

Speaking during a ceremony to mark 50 years after his passing at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum on Wednesday, she said, “…perhaps, his wonder was, am I going to get a befitting burial when the Lord calls me? A befitting burial he did not get, a restless soul which needs to rest is the bane of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



“It is on this premise that the Convention People’s Party and like-minded people in the diaspora and African countries would organise a befitting funeral for Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of the Republic of Ghana and the doyen of Pan-Africanism movement in the world. This event would take place in November, 2022.”



Nana Yaa Jantuah added, “in no time, the CPP will bring out the timetable of activities that will culminate in the actual funeral and will also inaugurate a funeral committee in due course.”



The CPP further trumpeted its call for the state to return assets seized from Dr. Kwame Nkrumah after he was overthrown in 1966.



“On this occasion, we want to reiterate our request for the return of assets of the CPP as the move to deepen comradeship and promote reparation. Your Excellency, it will be worthwhile to return to us the Information Ministry building and the Ghana National Fire Service headquarters among many others. Your Excellency, we hope you oblige us this request,” Nana Yaa Jantuah reminded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Kwame Nkrumah died at age 62 on April 27, 1972, while battling cancer.



Nkrumah died in Bucharest, Romania.



Dr. Nkrumah was overthrown by a coup led by Col. Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka on February 24, 1966. He was out of the country when his administration was ousted. Dr Kwame Nkrumah was also the country’s first Prime Minister.