Kwame Pianim calls for withholding allowances of MPs boycotting parliamentary duties

Economist Kwame Pianim has expressed his disapproval of Members of Parliament (MPs) who boycott their parliamentary duties to protest situations they disagree with.

According to Mr Pianim, such actions are not acceptable, and has advocated for the removal of allowances for MPs engaged in boycotts.



“A parliamentarian has no business to boycott parliament. If they boycott parliament their allowances should be taken off,” he said on the News 360 on TV3 Wednesday, July 19.



“Parliament is young, there is a tendency now to put a lot of burden on the fledgling judiciary which is not fair,” 3news.com quoted.



He emphasized that lawmakers should fulfil their responsibilities and not refrain from participating in parliamentary sessions as a means of protest.



Mr. Pianim further pointed out that the parliament is still in its nascent stages, and he believes that undue burdens are being placed on the fledgling judiciary, which he considers unfair.

The discussion was sparked by the decision of the Minority in Parliament to abstain from parliamentary sessions as a form of protest against the ongoing trial of James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North.



The Minority justified their decision by stating that it is in response to what they perceived as the government's escalating "persecution" of Mr Quayson.



In their statement, the opposition lawmakers highlighted their concerns about the High Court's ruling to continue the daily trial of Mr Quayson, even with a pending application before the Court of Appeal requesting a stay of proceedings.



The Minority questioned the practicality of expecting the accused MP to attend court daily while also fulfilling his parliamentary duties and representing the people of Assin North effectively.



The trial of James Gyakye Quayson has drawn attention due to the unique circumstances surrounding his parliamentary tenure.

Having been elected twice within a single parliamentary term, he initially won the 2020 Parliamentary election in the Assin North Constituency, which the Supreme Court later nullified after two and a half years.



Subsequently, a by-election was held, in which he emerged victorious with an overwhelming 57.56% majority.



Despite Mr. Quayson's application to halt the criminal trial until the outcomes of the pending appeals in the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, the Accra High Court dismissed the stay proceedings application on Tuesday, July 18.



