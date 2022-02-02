Kwame Pianim’s joke about parliament now being a place of punches and not intellect

John Atta Mills Ghana’s only sitting president to have died in power

NDC marks 10 years of passing of Atta Mills



Kwame Pianim speaks at Atta Mills Memorial Heritage



It is no longer news that the 8th parliament of Ghana’s fourth republic has become notorious for being a chaotic one, with violence on the floor of the chamber having been recorded at least on two major occasions.



While it remains a big issue for concern and discussions, a renowned economist, Kwame Pianim, has thrown in a big joke about what has become the current state of the country’s legislative body.



Speaking at the launch of the JEAM Memorial Heritage at the University of Ghana on February 1, 2022, on the theme ‘The Man John Evans Atta Mills – 10 Years On’, the senior New Patriotic Party (NPP) member shared a joke he said was making rounds in Kumasi.

“The joke going around in Kumasi; I just came from Kumasi yesterday. This young, bright lawyer goes to the chairman of this constituency. ‘Chale, next time, I also want to go to parliament.’



“And he’s small so the chairman lifted him up and said, ‘Chale, this time in parliament, it’s not about your ability to speak English; it’s about throwing punches. Your ribs aren’t strong enough,’” he said amidst loud laughter in the room.



The John Evans Atta-Mills Memorial Heritage is to mark ten years of the passing of Ghana’s former president who died while still in office.



Other speakers at the event were the former president, John Dramani Mahama, who served as the late John Atta Mills’ vice.



