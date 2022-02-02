Kwame Pianim urges Ghanaians to question poor appointments by the president

Kwame Pianim

Kwame Pianim says Ghanaians should question the President's appointment

He said, such is backed by the 1992 Constitution



He spoke at JEAM Memorial Heritage



Kwame Pianim, a renowned economist, has charged Ghanaians to be bold and question some of the appointments by the government.



According to him, the 1992 Constitution has given that authority to the citizenry to seek answers from the President whenever they find his decisions to be problematic.



The senior member of the governing NPP made these pronouncements when he was called upon to deliver a speech at the launch of the JEAM Memorial Heritage at the University of Ghana on February 1 2022, under the theme: “The man John Evans Atta Mills – 10 years on."

As part of his speech, Pianim said, “I do not agree with those who are saying, we need a new constitution. The constitution we have, with a few judicial adjudications can be brought to light, (just) a few changes.



“We don’t need to overhaul or get a new constitution. What is wrong with the constitution is us, as Ghanaians. The president has too many powers but the president doesn’t pass laws.”



TWI NEWS



He continued: “There are 275 MPs sitting there, they are supposed to approve the ministers, not the president. So we say yes they are the Ministers, we have the Council of State who are supposed to make certain appointments in consultation with or on the advice of.



“I don’t know what documents they say the president should bring when it is in consultation with them or on the advice of. So it is not the president who has too many powers, it is us to stand up and be courageous to say, Mr President, these persons you want to occupy this position are not good enough, they are not experienced enough.”

At the event, former President Mahama urged all Ghanaians to emulate the peaceful nature of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.



He said Prof Mills was truthful and had integrity. He was also a moral political colossus. These attributes he said are worth emulating.



“I call on each one of us Ghanaians to uphold truth and integrity and the peaceful nature of Prof Mills. Let us stay united even in the face of adversity, let us uphold tolerance yet we must endeavour to proceed in unity and in truth, we must also strive to defend the cause of freedom and we must fervently the public course to protect our democracy.



“Prof Mills was such a moral political colossus and there can e no limit on the vehicles and instruments that eulogises his memory and history in the hearts and minds of Ghanaians.”



