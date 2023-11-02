Kwame Sasu Anim: Ghanaian events promoter who died in Sweden to buried on November 11

Kwame Sasu died at

George Kwame Sasu Anim, the Sweden-based Ghanaian businessman and events promoter who died in September will be buried on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Details of the funeral and burial arrangement announced by the family indicate that Sasu Anim who is the younger brother of celebrated Ghanaian football administrator, Samuel Anim Addo will be laid in state at the Saint Michael’s Catholic Church near the Army Officers Mess at 37 in Accra.



The body of George Kwame Sasu Anim will finally be interred at Kwahu-Osubeng in the Eastern Region on Saturday.



The funeral rites will be held at the Army Officers Mess on the same day with the Thanksgiving service scheduled for Sunday at the same venue.



George Kwame Sasu Anim died in Sweden under bizarre circumstances. Following his demise, Sammy Anim joined the Ghanaian community in Stockholm, Sweden to hold a memorial in his honor.



Owing to Sammy Anim’s long-standing commitment to Ghana football and his role as the manager of the legendary Asamoah Gyan, the one-week ceremony held in Ghana attracted a number of high-profile personalities in the football industry.



Some media practitioners also joined to express love and support to Sammy Anim.

The late Kwame Sasu Anim started his career as a footballer at Adabraka BT International before playing for Maapa Nkum Mabaya FC in Dansoman.



Interestingly George Kwame Sasu Anim was the player who spurred on Anim Addo’s player agency career as he was the first player he sent abroad.



Sasu had trials with Swedish side IFK Gothenburg but could not secure a deal with the club despite impressing the coaches hugely.



He eventually played for Orebro Syrianska and some other lower-division clubs in Sweden but ventured into event organization and promotion with the establishment of G1 Entertainment.



He hosted a lot of Ghanaian and African artists on his shows and he became well known with his Afro-pop shows in Stockholm.



Among the top Ghanaian and Nigerian artiste he brought to Sweden are Stonebowy, Patoranking, Tecno, Kwaw Kesse, Sherifa Gunu, Flavor, Yemi Ablade, Rikado Banks, Kwaisey Pee and Yaa Pono.