Kwame Sefa Kayi recounts disappearance of BB Bismark, a wealthy Aburi chief, after 1979 coup

Renowned Ghanaian journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi

Coup statements should not be entertained, Kwame Sefa Kayi

Over 240 Ghanaians disappeared under Rawlings, Baako reveals



Jerry John Rawlings overthrows Hilla Limann's government



Renowned Ghanaian journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi has narrated how a wealthy chief in Aburi, BB Bismark, went missing in 1984 and was never found.



Sefa Kayi's narration comes in reaction to the recent coup threat that led to the arrest of Ghanaian socialist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



Speaking on his show on Peace FM, ‘Kokroko’, the 2016 journalist of the year, who witnessed the 1979 coup, stressed on how devastating a coup could be.

"It is not a movie where when a person is shot, he gets up and acts another movie… If I open the phone lines and ask people, especially those of us who lived at Barracks from 1979 to 1985, to share their stories, you will see how many people will cry. There was a man who was a Colonel he was imprisoned at Nsawam for five years...”



The visibly worried and pained Sefa Kayi further narrated how the BB Bismark went missing after the 1979 coup.



“I was saying something here about the chief of Aburi, he was a philanthropist and a businessman, one of the biggest financiers of Hearts of Oak, BB Bismark. He has been missing up until today. If I'm to compare him to recent kings, he is like Togbe Afede. He wasn't just anybody. He has been missing since 1981[84]. Imagine hearing that Togbe Afede is missing, missing like how? It is all because of a coup. No one knows the whereabouts of BB Bismark."



In 2018, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako revealed that between 1982 and 1984, under the late president, Jerry John Rawlings, who was then head of state, over 240 Ghanaians disappeared, and one of them was B.B. Bismark.



“Under his [Rawlings’] watch, if you don’t know let me tell you today, over 240 Ghanaians disappeared into thin air. One of them is B.B. Bismark. As we sit here, the family doesn’t know where the man disappeared to, and he wasn’t the only person – 247 Ghanaians got lost, they have families,” Mr Baako said on Peace FM

"Because Mr. Rawlings was not prosecuted for overthrowing the People's National Party (PNP) government led by Dr. Hilla Limann," he (Rawlings) is the "luckiest Ghanaian. He ought to cool down and keep quiet,” he added.



After spending 35 days in Ashaiman Police Custody for threatening a Coup on social media, Oliver Barker-Vormawor was granted bail on March 17, 2022, by the Tema High Court.



The activist, with the last few weeks, made several appearances in court during which he is reported to have been thrown out of the Ashaiman district court for throwing a tantrum.



Kwame Sefa-Kayi, reacting to this and other comments from people who are preaching coup in Ghana, said “all those people should listen and learn from history.”