Kwame Yesu and Ghanaian Stallion long awaited collab EP finally here

Source: Kwame Yesu, Contributor

The long-awaited collab EP "Brought The Rage" is a 6 track joint Drill project by fast-rising Ghanaian rapper Kwame Yesu and buzzing German Ghanaian producer Ghanaian Stallion behind the “Sermons”

The duo met for the first time in 2019 at a studio session in singer Quamina MP’s apartment in Accra, which yielded the single BAM the first collaboration between them.



The two kept in touch and developed a relationship and as their friendship grew so did their work chemistry. Following up to the duo delivered a hard-hitting street anthem titled “Anadwo“ featuring Ghana‘s rising star Black Sherif and Mimlife‘s own Kimilist.



This song laid the foundation for Stallion and Ye collab EP. After a few sessions in Accra and a couple more songs, they decided to do a whole project together.



The intro of this Ep puts you in a seatbelt for the wild ride. Track after track Kwame comes in swinging, highlighting the grind, setbacks and the pedestal he envisions to see himself.



He’s so in his bag! his hunger is evident as he’s zestful with his delivery of every verse and the hooks? the hooks are so melodic and addictive.

The production is damn near flawless I must add big ups to Ghanaian Stallion for producing this masterpiece.



This is that hip-hop drill laced with traditional elements and the featured guests understood the assignment and served. This is an action-packed project that will have you making bodily responses subconsciously after a couple of listens, I must admit, it’s tough to choose one favorite track.



With all that said, this is one of the best if not the best drill Ep out yet, it won't be long before Kwame Yesu becomes a household name, especially if he continues to build on this momentum.



