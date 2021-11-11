Kwamena Duncan goes after 'arrogant' Mahama for 'attacking' Buaben Asamoa

Former Minister for Central Region, Kwamena Duncan, has fired shots at former President John Dramani Mahama for slamming the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over their response to the Catholic Bishops after the clerics criticized the Akufo-Addo government for failing the people of Ghana.

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference has questioned President Akufo-Addo and his government's empathy towards the plight of Ghanaians.



Catholic Bishops' Statements



The President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh, speaking at this year’s plenary assembly of the Association in Wa on Monday, November 8, indicted the current administration of ignoring the abject poverty of Ghanaians by engaging in deals for personal gains.



He said; “Though poverty stares us in the face, it appears lost to those with power. The expressed commitment of the President of the Republic to protect the public purse, a promise that citizens welcomed, seems to be an illusion now'' and further asked; ''Are those managing the public purse not concerned about waste and misapplication of resources that belong to all Ghanaians? Can this be referred to as irresponsible use of power or the lack of compassion and empathy?''



“Those who are entrusted with power that comes from our collective will must know that what they do with that (power) shapes what we all will become in the future,” he cautioned the government and politicians not to toy with Ghanaians' votes.

NPP Response



Reacting to the Association's remarks, NPP Director of Communications, Yaw Buaben Asamoa argued that the criticisms from the clerics lacked focus and clarity.



“Where are the specifics on that? Some level of clarity at that level is important. It is not about enabling the NDC to come in and spout . . . we are widening the social net, and we believe we are sending the economy in the right direction . . . The impact of Covid-19 that we are still riding has affected cost of living and prices, and many people worldwide have lost their jobs,” he replied.



Arrogance of Power



But former President Mahama considers the NPP Chief Communicator's quick response to the Bishops as a show of ''arrogance of power''.

Addressing a durbar of NDC faithfuls at Ashaiman, as part of his two-day tour of the Greater Accra Region, John Mahama said; “If they are saying Ghana is hard, do the things that will make things more affordable for the people of Ghana. But that is what we call the arrogance of power. They said when the gods want to destroy you, they first make you mad. Because this is madness. The Catholic Bishops have spoken; what is your business holding a press conference against them? Accept criticism in good faith.”



He recounted how, during his reign, he welcomed criticisms in good faith, therefore blasting the NPP for their arrogance.



“During my government, I did not do a press conference to respond to them. Whatever they said I took in good faith and I took corrective measures.”



Kwamena Goes After Mahama



However, commenting on the issue on Wednesday morning, the former Central Regional Minister appeared utterly shocked over Mr. Mahama's comments, particularly with the part where he claims he took criticisms in good faith during his regime.

Kwamena Duncan reminded the former President about how he and his government officials including his party members lashed out at every person who spoke against his administration.



''Let former President Mahama listen; unlike the NDC attacking Chiefs, Pastors and national leaders who disagreed with them which even had the late former President saying the NPP approaches issues with respect but the NDC engages in incitements, so [wherever the former is and listening to me] I am telling him the difference. When the NDC disagrees with you, whether you are a Chief or clergy, no matter who you are, if you speak your mind and they don't agree with you; they will come at you in contempt that sometimes you wonder if these people weren't trained well as the person they are attacking could be of the same age as their parents'', he recollected.



He challenged Mr. Mahama to ''point out that what Buaben Asamoa said is seditious or that what Buaben Asamoa has undermined the reputation of the Catholic Bishop''.



''Let him say so, then we can interrogate that. Is he saying that if the Bishop speaks or even if the conference speaks, that we are stopped from commenting on what they say? Is that his point?'', he queried.



Kwamena Duncan strongly held that ''the response by the Communications Directorate was fair and proper''.

He made these submissions on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'' on Wednesday, November 10.



