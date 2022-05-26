Kwamena Duncan laments 'Rule of Man' in Ekumfi NPP

A former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has reiterated that instead of rule of law, there is a case of ‘rule of man’ in the Ekumfi Constituency of the party.

He recounted an incident in the area where an aspirant was reportedly banned from contesting in the Constituency-level elections because he had offended one party leader.



The aspirant, he revealed, was asked by an Appeal Committee to apologize, which he did and presented evidence on same but his apology, though accepted by the Committee was rejected by the unnamed ‘offended’ party leader.



An Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR, body formed to look into the issue also recommended that the said official apologizes again, which development came across as bizarre to Duncan.



“We will sit back and watch… what I have come to realize is that, now in the NPP, it is no longer about the rule of law and the Constitution but the rule of man. It is happening in Ekumfi,” he stated.

He added that the powerful official had also stated that he was ready to wipe out ‘undesirable’ elements from the party.



“We will sit aside and watch this sole proprietorship, this sole enterprise… my understanding of the NPP all this while is not this,” he lamented.



He congratulated all aspirants for the NPP’s upcoming regional elections.



