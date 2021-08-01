Kwami Sefa Kayi thought it was a prank – KOD recalls fatal accident on April fool’s day

• Veteran Broadcaster and fashionista KOD has shared how his close friend Kwami Sefa Kayi ruled out an accident he was involved in because it happened on an 'April fool’s day

• The media mogul recounted his fatal accident encounter in 2015



• KOD said he escaping from that incident was a complete miracle



Popular media personality, Kofi Otchere Darko has recounted an instance where he had a direct encounter with death after he rammed into a garbage truck on the N1 highway.



Giving a vivid account of the incident, KOD said his first point of call was fellow veteran broadcaster and host of Peace FM's morning show, Kwame Sefa Kayi who unfortunately failed to believe the story because it was ‘April fool’s day.



“When the accident happened, for some funny reasons, the first person I thought of calling was Kwame Sefa Kayi who should have been asleep by that time because he wakes up early and gets ready for radio.

I called him and he picked up. I told him I just had an accident on the N1 highway and I didn’t even know why I’m calling you but I need you to come and take me to the hospital. Because I called him on an April fool’s day, he told me to quit playing pranks, he didn’t believe me.



I didn’t even argue further so I called my wife to inform my brother-in-law to come take me to the hospital. At that point, I began feeling cold. In movies when someone gets cold it means you’re drawing near death,” He narrated to Laud Adu-Asare on the GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign series.



According to KOD, the Peace FM presenter never believed him until he chanced upon the wrecked vehicle on his way to work.



The ‘1957 clothing’ C.E.O said Kwame Sefa Kayi was full of remorse and felt extremely bad for neglecting his calls on that fateful day.



“Sefa did not forgive himself because on his way to work he saw the accident and it struck him that I had called to inform him about my ordeal on the same stretch. He did not forgive himself. Sefa has been my guy from day one and we have that kind of affection for each other."

Watch the video below







