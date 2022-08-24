Kwaprow residents fight UCC over land ownership

The University of Cape Coast claim they have evidence to back their ownership of the disputed land

Residents of Kwaprow, one of the communities that surround the university of Cape Coast (UCC), are currently battling with the institution over ownership of lands in their community.

The residents alleged that the lands belong to them however, the university management is trying to evict them from their own land.



In an interview, Hon John Kilson who is the Assemblyman for the area mentioned that the university is constructing walls all over their community in an attempt to evict them.



On a visit with him to the construction site, he pointed out an uncompleted wall that was previously constructed by the university some few metres away from the community.



According to him, that is supposed to be the end of the university land however, the university has now extended the wall beyond the previous one into their community and they are not happy at all.



“This is the wall (pointing at the previously constructed wall) constructed by the university to protect their land. You can see the end but now the university is building a new wall in our community which is not right. If you want to sack us, it’s either you relocate or compensate us but you can’t just start building walls around our community. For that, we won’t agree! A few weeks ago, there was a clash between the youths and the workers,” he said.

When further asked if he and his people have tried to engage the university management on the issue, he said, “We haven’t engaged them! What they’re doing is irritating so we don’t want to have anything doing with them.”



Meanwhile reacting to this development, the Acting Director of Public Affairs for UCC, Mr. Kwabena Antwi Konadu explained that the university has no issue with the community, nor are they fighting.



According to him, this is a legal matter so if the community claims the land belongs to them, they should just provide evidence to that.



“These lands were acquired for the university by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. We have no issue with Kwaprow and in fact, UCC has lived peacefully with all the surrounding communities. But if you claim the land belongs to you, just bring evidence. Bring out your documents that show the lands belong to you. We as an institution have our documents that show the lands are ours. If you go to the Lands Commission now you’ll see everything so if you also say it is yours, provide evidence,” he said.



The university management is currently constructing walls all over the university to protect its boundaries and prevent people from encroaching the university lands.