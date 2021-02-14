Kwasi Bosco, the man who lives with his girlfriend at Awudome cemetery

Samuel Kwasi Bosco began sleeping at the cemetery after the death of his mother when he was just 14 years.

According to him, he’s worked several other jobs but he currently helps dig graves and clean them as well. However, his true passion is making music.



Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Samuel whose stage name is Bosco GH indicated that he sees ghosts as well as ’sakawa boys.’



”One time I saw a group of guys who told me they are here to bathe. It didn't bother me because I've seen such things a few times. It happened around 3 am with their cars parked outside the cemetery,” he recalled.

Moreover, Samuel lives there with his girlfriend and adds that ”she even gave me the vim to stay here. Initially, I had to drink to be able to come to sleep here.”



Samuel, however, added that he currently lives there with his girlfriend and believes working there is better than stealing from others.



