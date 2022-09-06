Kwasi Kwarteng appointed UK Finance Minister, first Black to hold the post

Kwasi Kwarteng is new UK Finance Minister

British-born Ghanaian and MP for Spelthorne, Kwasi Kwarteng, has been appointed as the new UK Chancellor of the exchequer (i.e. Finance Minister).

His appointment is part of new UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss, first cabinet list after taking over the post on Tuesday, September 6.



The British-born politician of Ghanaian descent will be the first black to occupy the office and he will effectively become the second most powerful political figure in the UK.



Kwasi Kwarteng, 47, until his new appointment was the Business and energy minister.



It will be recalled that Kwasi Kwarteng backed Truss in the lead-up to the UK Prime Minister race.



The duo are reportedly very close as they have been friends for more than a decade. They entered Parliament the same year and also live in the same neighbourhood, according to some reports.





What Kwasi Kwarteng brings on board



Kwasi Kwarteng comes in at a time when the cost of living in the UK is rising with energy bills also soaring high.



He has attributed this to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine adding however that measures will be implemented to bring relief to families once a new PM takes office.



The British-born Ghanaian has been hailed as possessing the right qualities to steer the affairs of UK as chancellor under right leadership.



“As business secretary, Kwarteng has matured and adopted more pragmatic views. Although he’s hardly a born-again supporter of industrial policy, he recognizes that governments can play a positive role in laying the groundwork for economic activities and in coping with externalities such as setting targets for net zero emissions.



“Everything will depend on what sort of leadership Liz Truss provides and what sort of Cabinet she creates. Will she recognize that new times demand new policies? Or will she simply serve up reheated Thatcherism? Will she create a Cabinet in which guiding assumptions are tested and different voices heard? Or will she follow Boris Johnson’s example of appointing a Cabinet of lightweights?

“Placed in the right context, Kwarteng’s obvious qualities — his powerful intellect and his big personality — could become a valuable asset,” The Washington Post reported on September 1.



