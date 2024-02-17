Kwawu West Municipal Director sympathizes with families of Nkawkaw Nankyea school bus accident

Three students and a teacher reportedly died

The Municipal Education Director for Kwawu West Municipality, Mr George Yankyera, has visited the families who tragically lost their children in the recent school bus accident at Nkawkaw Nankyea in the Eastern Region.

During these visits, he expressed his deepest sympathies and provided support to the grieving families.



In addition to offering condolences, Mr. Yankyera visited the school affected by the accident and the hospitalized individuals.



Notably, the Education Directorate had previously advised the school to replace their bus due to its poor condition.



Unfortunately, this advice was not heeded, leading to the devastating incident.



The accident involved a Nissan Patrol vehicle, reportedly the official vehicle of the District Chief Executive for Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti region, Prince Karikari.

Eyewitnesses stated that the driver attempted an unauthorized U-turn while driving on the shoulders of the road from the Accra-Kumasi direction near Nanchia.



Tragically, all the victims, including a female teacher identified as Dorcas Dede, succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.



The accident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. as the pupils of Ampeah Memorial School, numbering about twenty-three, along with their teachers and driver, were returning home after the close of school.



Mr. Yankyera emphasized the need for adherence to safety recommendations and expressed concern that the prior advice on the school bus was not heeded.



Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.