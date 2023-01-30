Kweiman Chief accuses NPP regional youth organiser, landguards of encroaching on Kweiman land

File photo

The chief of Kweiman, Nii Anang Amartey, has raised concerns over what he says is the massive encroachment of Kweiman lands by the Chiefs of Oyarifa, Amanfrom and Danfa.

According to him, some individuals including the NPP Greater Accra Regional youth organiser, Moses Abor, have taken over the land in the area as the land is no longer serving its initial purpose which was cattle rearing.



Nii Anang Amartey said several petitions to the government have proven futile they are therefore calling of the Inspector General of Police and the Greater Accra Regional Minister to intervene to prevent landguards and security personnel from encroaching further.



Narrating the incident from the past, he said that somewhere in 1970, the government acquired the land from Kweiman Danfa and Amrahia.



The government then named it 'Kweiman-Amrahia daily farm' to rear cattle, but as time went on, the government did not use the land again so, they decided to take back our land.



Danfa and Amrahia were compensated but those at Kweiman had issues between the families involved and who the amount involved in the compensation should go to.



They therefore decided to go to court to settle it so they know who government should give the compensation to.

The chief said they won the case in 1992 and have since sent petitions and letters to government.



In 2019, they however noticed that some people have encroached on the land, so they started calling on government to draw their attention to it.



“…We found out that there was going to be a demolition, so the government sent one Clement Dzato to us.



“He came and said the government said he should embark on the demolishing. Since 2019 to now he has sold more than 80 per cent of our land. 80 acres and he is there today with his land guards and boys.



“We applied to the then NPP chairman Freddie Blay to help us. He introduced us to Ben, Ben brought Moses Abor - they are national security personnel and are helping us. We came with his team and said they are helping us, but right now as I am speaking, Moses Abor’s own is worse. So, we don’t know what to do hence the reason we want the government to intervene,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb.



