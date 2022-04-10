Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi hit back at critics of Ghanaian media over Akufo-Addo's BBC interview

Ghanaian journalists ask critical, hard question, Kweku Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, the Editor-In-Chief of the Crusading Guide newspaper has raised concerns over the attacks on the Ghanaian media following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent interview with the BBC.



He noticed that some Ghanaians have said the BBC host asked tough questions which are mostly avoided by the local media.



This, he says is untrue, as during most presidential meetings with the press, some journalists ask critical questions. He, therefore, views the attack on the media is unfair.



“Some people said the BBC host asked hard questions that some of the Ghanaian local media can’t ask, I’m not too sure that’s true. Even the presidential meeting with the president, go and do a content analysis, there was a journalist who asked critical questions, hard questions, so its unfair to say because the BBC guy asked one or two solid questions and you feel the president answered it well, your judgment call is that some sections of the Ghanaian media were useless.”

Kweku Baako Jnr went on to read a comment from a social media user who attacked himself and Kwami Sefa Kayi for being a stomach journalists.



In reaction, Kwame Sefa Kayi said “some of these people are faceless people. It could be someone hiding behind someone, so ignore.”



Kweku Baako Jnr said these comments are mostly from people who in his view “should know better”.



He added that journalism now is far better than what it used to be back in the day.



