Kweku Baako narrates how Major Mahama was allegedly killed by galamseyers

Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako Jnr has alleged that the lynching of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama (Major Mahama) by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region in 2017 was orchestrated by illegal small-scale miners (galamseyers).

According to him, the lynching of Major Mahama was not because he was mistaken for a thief as being asserted but was planned.



In a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Kweku Baako said that the galamseyers arranged the murder of Major Mahama because they saw him as an impediment to their activities in Denkyria-Obuasi



"This is a tragedy so I have to be careful so that I don't hurt feelings and emotions. Do you know that the late Major Mahama was a victim of galamseyers?



"The galamseyers thought he symbolized protection of a certain mining interest there. They (the galamseyers) gingered up the thing (the incident) and got that man killed," he narrated.



He intimated that even though no one has been found guilty of Major Mahama’s death he is confident that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

"They have not finished the court case ... but it is progressing,” he said.



On May 29, 2017, residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region lynched an army officer, Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama to death after mistaking him for an armed thief.



The mob attacked and beat him to death with stones, building blocks and sticks, after which they set him on fire. The horrific act which was captured on video was greatly condemned. Investigations into the murder of the army officer led to the arrest of some town folks.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo condemned the lynching as a “heinous crime,” and promised justice.



“No one involved in his murder will go free,” he said.

But up to date, no has one been found guilty of any crime.



Watch the interview below (from 5:00)







IB/BOG