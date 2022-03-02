Kweku Baako's warning to 'political lunatics' and 'latter-day coup mongers'

Kweku Baako

Kweku Baako has sent a warning to coup mongers

He said when there is a military takeover there would no nation to govern



He noted there would be no room for coup mongers to institute a government



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, has cautioned persons calling for a coup d'état in the country.



According to him, such persons are akin to 'political lunatics' and can best be described as 'latter-day coup mongers' who do not know that when there is a military takeover, there would be no nation for them to govern.



Baako in a post on his Facebook timeline further indicated that there would be no room or space for these 'latter-day coup mongers' to constitute a government.

He wrote, "something just struck me to say something to "latter-day coup mongers" in our motherland.



"Me: that something is this: there would be no nation for them to govern! There would be no room or space for them to institute a government!! The zero option would have been triggered into motion! And there would be no hiding place for them!!



"Only 'political lunatics' would dare trigger the zero option!!!



"Trust me!



"Good Evening Nkrumah's Ghana!"

The Ghanaian public sphere has recently been engrossed with the discussion of a possible military takeover due to the economic hardship.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry movement is in police custody for publicly stating that he will organise a coup himself.



He was picked up by the police when he arrived in Ghana from the UK and has been charged with treason felony.



Professor Raymond Atuguba, on the other hand, at a public forum in Accra, referenced a doctoral thesis of a colleague linking possible coups to the current economic situation.



"We do not want a coup in this country yet I fear that if we do not act quickly, we may have one on our hands very soon. A former colleague doctoral PhD student wrote his dissertation also on Ghana.

"He now teaches at a War College in the US. Whilst my topic was on the Ghana Police, his topic was on the Ghana military.



"Naturally, our paths intersected and we have remained friends since. My friend’s PhD thesis was on the topic ‘Why certain coups succeed and why others fail;’ his case study was Ghana.



"My current assessment that Ghana may be ripe for a coup partly springs from the knowledge I gained from accompanying my friend through part of his doctoral research on this topic.



"It does not help matters when we consider Samuel Huntington’s thesis on the snowballing effect of coups in the sub-region and the closeness of recent coups to home. A big part of why certain coups succeed and others fail is the economy. What is the state of Ghana’s economy today?" Prof. Atuguba questioned.