Kweku Baako 'salutes' police, organizers of 'March for Justice' demo

Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako

Seasoned journalist, Kweku Baako has commended the Police and the ''March for Justice'' organizers for a peaceful protest on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Some members and supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) hit the streets of Accra to convey their grievances to the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo.



They protested against the killing and citizens' brutality by security forces.



Clad in red, the protesters held placards with various inscriptions including “Akufo-Addo, you are a dictator", "Kum Yen Preko", "We feel your silence Akufo-Addo and Bawumia", "Ghanaian lives matter”, “Ahmed Suale deserved to live", "No justice for the dead", "no peace, #WeAreAllKaaka" among others.

Discussing the protest on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Kweku Baako expressed delight that the protesters were allowed to exercise their right to demonstrate in a peaceful and lawful manner.



''I was very happy that the demonstration took place and that it was peaceful...I was pleasantly happy when I heard the Police had agreed to allow the organizers of this NDC youth demo to come off on the 6th and these are the routes...I was damn happy and what is more is it was also peacefully done. It went so good. Perhaps, they laid the foundation for the [you know] continued relaxation of the restrictions'', he said.



To him, the cooperation between the protesters and the Police sends a right message about Ghana saying ''the organizers and the Police collaborated well and cooperated very well, and, at the end of the day, it's a plus for Ghana; a plus for our democratic consolidation exercise. I'm damn, damn happy...I salute the Police, Ghana Police. I salute the organizers of the demonstration as well; fantastic job done!''.