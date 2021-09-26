Kwesi Aning pushes for #WeStandWithDampare campaign

Prof Kwesi Aning says the IGP deserves a #WeStandWithDampare campaign

Prof. Kwesi Aning, the Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center (KAIPTC), is pushing for a campaign in support of the bold steps that the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has been taking to fight crime and restore order in the country.



According to him, the daring nature of the new police chief gives cause for a #WeStandWithDampare campaign to be pushed to ensure that his good works are highlighted even more.



Speaking on the Saturday, September 25, 2021, edition of NewsFile on the JoyNews channel, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Prof. Aning said that for proving that the law works, Dr. Dampare deserves commendation.

“I think you need to lead a campaign that says #WeStandWithDampare; bold, daring, strong, principled, and prepared to take on the powers that be. When you have pastors galivanting in front of their congregations, preaching about the way they can bribe people within the executive, within National Security, and if you know how to wash your hands, nothing, the law does not work on you.



“And when you have a law-enforcement chief being able to show that the law works and this empty braggart is nothing but an empty shell, then it sends a signal that we all need to comply particularly when that officer himself stays in traffic. So, the hashtag, I identify with Dampare is something I accede to 100%,” he said.



Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has among other things been able to ensure that people who flout the law brazenly are properly dealt with.



One of the most recent instances was when the popular Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bampah, was arrested, sent to court and eventually remanded in police custody following his disturbances at the police station after one of his men, who had brandished a firearm to the police, was arrested.