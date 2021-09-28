Kwesi Aning questions basis of Ejura c’tee’s finding on cause of Kaaka’s death

Professor Kwesi Aning

The Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Ghana, Professor Kwesi Aning, has questioned the basis for the conclusion drawn by the three-member Ejura Committee to the effect that the death of social media activist Ibrahim Anyass Mohammed, popularly known as Macho Kaaka, was not linked to his social media activism.

Prof Aning said this conclusion has blemished an otherwise, satisfactory report.



The committee in its final report which has been published by the government said among other things that “We, after careful examination of the evidence relating to the events preceding the death of Kaaka, are convinced that the evidence as testified to by Sadia Fuseini is more reasonably probable than the unsubstituted evidence of Abeewakas and Sahada Hudu which are more speculations.



“We accordingly find that the death of Kaaka was not directly linked to his social media activism. It is more probably a family feud. This is also supported by the testimony of Aminu Mohammed a resident of Ejura and friend of the late Kaaka.”



Kaaka’s family has rejected this finding.

Nafiu Mohammed, brother of Kaaka said“Going through the document, you will realize that there are a lot of factual inaccuracies. But what can we do? It is human beings who sat before four individuals, and they came out with this, so we have to study it. But generally. I have problems with everything about the findings and recommendations.”



Speaking on this development in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Tuesday, September 28, Prof Aning said “Probably this finding is one of the disturbing in an otherwise satisfactory report and very durable set of recommendations.



“I don’t know the evidence that was adduced for them to arrive at this conclusion.”